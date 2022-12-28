Tractor-trailer crash causes delays on I-81S in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers heading south on I-81 can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT.
Authorities said it happened at mile marker 139.
As of 10:30 a.m., traffic backups are approximately 5.5 miles.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers heading south on I-81 can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT.
Authorities said it happened at mile marker 139.
As of 10:30 a.m., traffic backups are approximately 5.5 miles.
Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.