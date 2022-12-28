45º

Tractor-trailer crash causes delays on I-81S in Roanoke County

Happened at mile marker 139

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers heading south on I-81 can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT.

Authorities said it happened at mile marker 139.

As of 10:30 a.m., traffic backups are approximately 5.5 miles.

