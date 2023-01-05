60º

Beloved Henry County Sheriff’s Office K9 retires

We’re told Melo was partnered with Sgt. Munn for more than four years

Melo and Sgt. Munn (Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A pup serving as a Henry County Sheriff’s Office sergeant’s sidekick for more than four years has retired.

On Dec. 31, 2022, Melo, a Henry County Sheriff’s Office K9 retired, authorities said in a Facebook post.

Melo was partnered with Sgt. Sara Munn for more than 4 years, the post said.

The pup was born back in Germany on August 13, 2015, and has been instrumental in helping get narcotics off the streets, locating evidence on crime scenes, and assisting with the apprehension of many fugitives, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Melo has also done many demonstrations for the public, showing off his skills, and made so many friends along his way,” the post said.

Luckily, Melo won’t have to leave Sgt. Munn for good - we’re told he will stay with her and her family as he learns to be a house pet.

“He is sure to be spoiled with all the treats and toys he deserves for his years of dedication to not only his handler but his community as a whole,” the post said.

