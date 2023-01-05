EXPLAINER: Why this Speaker of the House vote is unprecedented

After a sixth failed attempt to elect a Speaker of the House, members have adjourned for a few hours before they’re expected to reconvene Wednesday night.

ROANOKE, Va. – After a sixth failed attempt to elect a Speaker of the House, members have adjourned for a few hours before they’re expected to reconvene Wednesday night.

Republican Kevin McCarthy has been nominated all six times, but each time has failed to secure the number of votes needed to win.

This is the first time a Speaker has failed to be elected in one attempt in over a century.

WSLS Political Expert Edward Lynch said this session is also unprecedented because of the slim majority Republicans have a hold of in the House.

“We’ve got a tiny Republican majority this time and a number of members who think that McCarthy is not the right person for the job so this could go on for a while,” said Lynch.

He said many Republicans believe he is not fit for the job as Speaker because they are afraid he will not fight hard enough to stand up to Democrats in the Senate and the administration.

As for our local representatives, Congressman Bob Good from District 5 has not voted for McCarthy during any of the six attempts.

He previously voted for Congressmen Bryon Donalds, Jim Jordan, and Andy Biggs.

District 6 and 9 representatives, Congressmen Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith have both voted in favor of McCarthy.

The House is set to reconvene Wednesday night at 8 p.m. for potentially another vote.