Man shot several times outside of his Lynchburg home, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was shot outside of a Lynchburg home on Thursday night, according to police.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Broadway Street just before 10 p.m.

The man was standing outside of his home when he was shot and was treated by medics before being transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, police said.

There is no suspect at this time and authorities said this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.