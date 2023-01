A tractor trailer crash has closed lanes and caused major delays on US-460 West in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has closed several lanes on US-460 West in Giles County, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the accident happened near Hilton Street in Pembroke.

As of 1:43 p.m., all westbound lanes are alternating closures and flaggers are directing traffic through the eastbound lanes.

