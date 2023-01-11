Gov. Youngkin to deliver the State of the Commonwealth Address, VA General Assembly convenes and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- Kroger is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate a $4 million renovation in two stores in Blacksburg and Roanoke. The re-grand opening will be met with a celebration and two $1,500 donations to local nonprofits: Feeding Southwest Virginia and Rescue Mission of Roanoke. In addition, Kroger will also be giving out $5 gift cards to the first 300 at each store and is offering 20 cents off fuel from today through Saturday. The Blacksburg ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at 903 University City Blvd and the Roanoke ceremony will be held at 12 p.m. at 614 Brandon Ave.
- The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus is slated to hold a press conference today at 9:45 a.m. to release its 2023 legislative agenda. It will take place in the house briefing room of the Pocahontas Building in Richmond.
- The Virginia General Assembly is set to convene today for its legislative session. To learn more about hot-button topics up for discussion, click here.
- Today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the City of Lynchburg will have an open house at Tresca with a preview of improvements to Riverfront Park. While there, residents will have the chance to ask members of the city staff and the design teams questions regarding the project and timeline. Light refreshments will also be served.
- Gov. Glenn Youngkin is slated to deliver the State of the Commonwealth Address at 4 p.m. You can watch the full address with WSLS 10 online and on-air.
- The Amherst Town Council will meet tonight at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall.
Have a great Wednesday!