Gov. Youngkin to deliver the State of the Commonwealth Address, VA General Assembly convenes and more news happening today

Kroger is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate a $4 million renovation in two stores in Blacksburg and Roanoke. The re-grand opening will be met with a celebration and two $1,500 donations to local nonprofits: Feeding Southwest Virginia and Rescue Mission of Roanoke. In addition, Kroger will also be giving out $5 gift cards to the first 300 at each store and is offering 20 cents off fuel from today through Saturday. The Blacksburg ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at 903 University City Blvd and the Roanoke ceremony will be held at 12 p.m. at 614 Brandon Ave.