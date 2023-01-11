Noke Van Co. in Roanoke redesigns vans for adventure seekers

Owners say Noke Van Co. is the first business of its kind in the Commonwealth.

ROANOKE, Va. – A ribbon cutting ceremony for a first-of-its-kind business in the Roanoke Valley and Virginia.

Noke Van Co., based in Roanoke, redesigns vans to create a home on the go for adventure seekers.

“We love the idea of giving people an outlet and being able to go out and explore the world around us. So yeah that’s what makes the vans stand apart,” Joshua Yerton, co-owner of Noke Van Co. said.

Yerton said his goal is to sell one van a month for the first year, then build up from there.

They are also working on another van project for those not quite ready to buy – a “Rental Fleet.”

You can find more information about the Noke Van Co. online here.