Trust House to close its doors permanently Jan. 31

ROANOKE, Va. – Trust House, an organization that helps people experiencing homeless, is shutting down effective Jan. 31.

The Board of Directors said the pandemic and financial struggles were factors why they decided to close the facility.

Staff asks people to contribute to other organizations to help people who do not have a home, like T.A.P. and the Rescue Mission.

ARCH, the company that oversees Trust House, provided a statement to 10 News regarding the closure of Trust House.

You can read the full statement below from ARCH Secretary Tommy Oliver.