Franklin County unveils new online job board that displays job openings in the area

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County residents can now find job openings in the area within seconds thanks to a new online job board.

The new tool displays all available career opportunities in the area, making it easier for current and prospective community members who are searching for a new job.

The Franklin County Office of Economic Development said they hope it connects businesses with talent.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this powerful resource to the community and strengthen both employee and business access to Franklin County’s abundant resources,” said Beth Simms, Franklin County Economic Development Director. “If you have looked away from Franklin County for work in the past, it’s time to take another look here. There’s a lot of opportunity in a variety of sectors.”

For additional information please visit contact Simms at 540-483-3030 or beth.simms@franklincountyva.gov