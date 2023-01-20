Can you catch a cold by not dressing warmly enough?

True or false? You can catch a cold by not dressing warmly enough.

The short answer is false.

We’re working for you to explain why it still might be a good idea to listen to your mom, and add on the layers when it’s chilly outside.

How many times have you heard this: “Put a jacket on or you’ll catch a cold!”

Consumer Reports said the truth is you cannot catch a cold by exposure to the elements.

“Being cold won’t make you sick. Viruses will - by causing respiratory tract infections,” Pang-Chieh Ho with Consumer Reports said.

In fact, CR said there are more than 200 viruses that can cause a cold.

And any one of them can be more likely to spread in winter as people spend more time indoors - by increasing exposure to germs transmitted through air or contact with infected surfaces - and eventually making it into your nose, mouth, or eyes.

Mucus in the nose also plays an important part - it helps trap bacteria we breathe in before it can cause an infection. But as Consumer Reports said ... “Low humidity in heated environments can cause the lining in our noses to get dry, making it easier for germs to invade the body.”

The easy remedy? CR said to consider a humidifier to moisten the air.

Levoit, Honeywell, and Babymoov models earn top marks in the Consumer Reports test and cost between 55 and 100 dollars.

And what about our immune systems? Turns out there may be an indirect link between cold weather and catching a cold since our immune systems function best when our body temperature is well-regulated.

The fix? Bundling up after all! CR said it can help ensure proper temperature balance for peak immunity.