Two arrested in connection with Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in Lynchburg early Friday.

Police say at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers say they located one man with non-life-threatening injuries to the leg. An occupied home and several vehicles were also struck, but no one inside the home was hurt, police say.

A suspect, identified as 23-year-old Samuel Reeves of Madison Heights, was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of injuries. Another suspect was located by officers, identified as 23-year-old Da’quan Hunt of Lynchburg, who was not hurt and taken into custody without incident.

Police say two guns believed to have been used in the incident were recovered by officers.

Reeves faces the following charges:

Attempted malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Shooting into an occupied dwelling

Reckless handling of a firearm

Discharge firearm within the city of Lynchburg

Property damage

Hunt faces the following charges:

Malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Reckless handling of a firearm

Discharge a firearm in the city of Lynchburg

Property damage

Police say Hunt was transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

LPD says this remains an active and ongoing investigation, and the incident appears to be isolated.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective C.T. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online or use the P3 app on a mobile device.