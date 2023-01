Crews are at the scene of a fire at a business in Salem, not far from G.W. Carver Elementary School.

SALEM, Va. – Crews are currently at the scene of a fire at a business in Salem located at 844 Union Street, not far from GW Carver Elementary School.

10 News is at the site, working for you to learn more.

We will continue to update this article as information becomes readily available.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops