PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic delays on I-81S in Pulaski County, according to VDOT.

Authorities say it happened at the 98 mile marker, and as of 9:41 a.m., traffic is backed up for about 2 miles.

All south lanes are closed as a result of the crash.