Woman dead after early morning Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. – A woman has passed away after a Danville house fire early Monday morning, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Shortly before 4 a.m., crews were alerted about a fire in the 500 block of Lewis Street, with residents trapped inside.

After arriving at the scene, authorities learned that there was a woman stuck inside her bedroom as heavy fire and smoke came from the house.

When the fire department helped the woman escape the burning home, they immediately began CPR. She was then transported to a hospital, where she later died.

Authorities told 10 News that the other resident in the home made it out safely and would not accept treatment from The Danville Life Saving Crew and fire personnel.

The Danville Life Saving Crew, the Danville Police Department and the Danville Utilities Department all responded to the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Danville Fire Marshal’s Office.