Super Bowl: Man creates product to help you stay clean when enjoying snacks

ROANOKE, Va. – Messy chicken wings, chili, dips, desserts, and drinks are all staples for Super Bowl parties - unfortunately so are drips and spills on your clothes while you cheer during the game.

10 News interviewed a gentleman who showed us his solution – NEATsheets.

NEATsheets are a product line that is putting a unique, updated spin on traditional plastic and cloth bibs that have been used for decades.

NEATsheets are creative wearable napkin that easily adheres to clothing to protect from spills and drips while eating, driving, doing crafts, and more.