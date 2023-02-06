Bedford County woman speaks out after spike in power bill

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County woman is speaking out after seeing a spike in her daughter’s electric bill. She said the bill increased, sometimes doubling or even tripling.

“I was furious,” Kelli Wingo, who lives in Goodview, said.

She never thought she would see the day the electric bill would go beyond $1,000.

“It was a $1,073, and then it went up to $1,117, and now its $1,453,” Wingo said.

Wingo is concerned because like many people who have seen an increase in their bills, she decided to reduce power usage and use a chargeable light bulb.

Wingo said despite the reduction in usage, her bill still went up.

“$1,400 plus a mortgage is ridiculous — $2,400 dollars in two months, I could a lot with instead of paying AEP,” she said. “It concerns me about everyone. I have a heart, AEP doesn’t.”

Wingo signed an online petition, and many others are also concerned about the increase in power bills.

She’s hoping political leaders can step in to help.

“I called the governor’s office, I will make a trip to Richmond if need be, because it’s not right, is it going to take someone to die before AEP wakes up,” Wingo said.

10 News reached out to an AEP Spokesperson and told us there are two factors for the increase in bills.

The first is related to two rate increases in the fall, and the other is the cold snap in late December.

“Most customers in Appalachian Power’s service territory heat with electricity, and when it’s below 30 degrees, heat pumps are not as efficient. When temps dip below 30 degrees, supplemental heat kicks in, and a heat pump will use far more electricity to keep homes warm. We are seeing customers who doubled their kilowatt-hour usage in December. There is an informational video on Appalachian Power’s website explaining what happens to a heat pump when temperatures fall below 30 degrees. The local Community Housing Partners produced it, and you can view it at www.AppalachianPower.com/winterbills.” “Rate increases also affected bills. Most of the growth is tied to the fuel factor charge on a customer’s account. The company purchases coal and natural gas to generate electricity at its power plants, and market prices for both spiked over the last 18 months. The bill for a typical customer increased by about $30 in the fall. A regular customer is one who uses 1,000 kWh of electricity. The amount of the increase is based on how much a customer uses – if they used more than 1,000-kilowatt hours then their bill increased more. For example, if a customer used 2,000 kWh of electricity, the increase would double to $60. " Teresa Hall, AEP spokesperson

10 News also reached out to Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office. A spokesperson sent 10 News a statement saying, “Last year, our office argued on behalf of rate payers before the State Corporation Commission and the State Supreme Court against Appalachian Power’s (APCo) proposed rate increases, but ultimately the Court ruled in favor of APCo, allowing them to increase their base rates.”

However, Wingo will continue to fight to make sure the lights can stay on.

“It’s scary, we can’t pay the $1,400 straight up — something has to be done,” Wingo said. “We’re going to lose Virginians because of these high electric bills.”