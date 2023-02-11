Firefighters save woman from house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 10 Garland Street in Danville at 1:48 a.m. this morning.

Crews arrived within three minutes time to find a single family residential structure with fire showing from the front window.

Witnesses in the street reported a victim inside the structure, officials said.

Crews say they made entry into the structure and were able to locate a female inside a back room with the door closed.

Firefighters removed the victim who was checked by EMS and refused further treatment.

The fire was extinguished leaving heavy fire damage to a bedroom and moderate smoke and heat damage to the remainder of the structure. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.