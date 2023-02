BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

The area has been cleared, according to VDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY

Drivers heading north on US-11 in Botetourt County can expect delays due to a rockslide, according to VDOT.

Officials say it happened 1.3 miles south of US-220, in the vicinity of Read mountain Road.

As of 9:42 a.m., all northbound lanes and one southbound lane is closed. Detours are in place.