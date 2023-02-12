Looking for a Valentine’s Day gift, lifestyle experts share a good treat

Jeanine Bobenmoyer from the City Moms shares a treat you can make for your loved on the special day.
It’s called a Strawberry Bruschetta and ingredients include:
Strawberry Bruschetta:
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon minced thyme
- 1 teaspoon minced rosemary
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- ½ pound goat cheese
- 2 cups chopped strawberries
- 2 cups of arugula or spinach
- 1 Julian’s recipe Truffle Butter Baguette
Directions:
- In a small bowl, combine the first five ingredients. Place bread on ungreased baking sheets; brush with oil mixture.
- Broil 3-4 in. from the heat until lightly browned, 1-2 minutes. Spread with goat cheese. Broil until the cheese begins to melt, 2-3 minutes longer.
- In a small bowl, combine strawberries and arugula; layer over cheese.
There’s also a Breakfast Bruschetta
Breakfast Bruschetta
Ingredients:
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 Julian’s Recipe Truffle Butter Baguette
- 4 slices bacon
- 5 eggs
- 2 tablespoons milk
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
- 2 tablespoons red onion, diced
- 4 tablespoons fresh chives, diced and divided
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350˚F.
- Place garlic and butter in a small bowl and melt in the microwave.
- Place slices of bread on a baking sheet and brush melted butter and garlic mixture on top of each slice. Bake for about 10 minutes until toasted and starting to brown around the edges. Remove from the oven and set aside.
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat; add the bacon and cook until crispy. Drain on a paper towel lined plate. Crumble bacon slices, leaving 1 slice whole.
- Wipe excess grease from the skillet and turn heat down to medium.
- Whisk eggs and milk together in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper and pour into the skillet. Scramble eggs until half cooked. Add tomatoes, red onion, 3 tablespoons of chives and crumbled bacon. Continue cooking eggs until desired doneness, remove from heat and set aside.
- Spoon scrambled egg mixture onto each slice of bread. Garnish with remaining chives and
- small pieces of bacon from the remaining slice. Serve immediately.