Lexington’s first Black female police chief shares goals

LEXINGTON, Va. – February is Black History Month, and Lexington made history nearly two years ago with its first-ever black female police chief.

Lexington Police Chief Angela Greene comes to the department with 20 years on the force.

Since joining the Lexington PD in May 2021, she has incorporated enhancements for staff.

“We are updating our policies so that we can be more inclusive, part of that is when I started is coming up with a two-day cultural and diversity training,” Greene said.

Part of the enhancements also includes allowing the department to be more transparent, and she’s hoping to create a civilian review board that will look at police policies.

Greene also created a wellness room for female officers who may need a space to pump breast milk.

“We got a grant for officer wellness and for females specifically, for lactation having a private room to breastfeed, and it’s a wellness space for officers to go after a critical event to go and decompress,” Greene said.

Greene wants to make sure the department is also inclusive of officers who are women. She said she knows the difficulties of proving herself to do her job.

“It’s an honor and privilege that I am given this opportunity to be the first female black police chief, my job is to help pave the way for females coming up behind me, especially women of color that they don’t have to go through the trials and tribulations I have to go through,” Greene said.

Lexington Vice Mayor Marilyn Alexander said Greene is the third person of color to serve as chief for the department.

“We’re very proud to have her here to represent our police department, to protect and serve,” Alexander said.

The most recent person of color who held the title is Roanoke’s Police Chief Sam Roman.

Alexander hopes a woman police chief will continue promoting community diversity.

“This is a big deal, she gives us a different perspective, the department a different perspective,” Alexander said.

Greene hopes her perspective is well received in the community.

“I truly care about the police officers and the community, I truly care about improving quality of life, making this the best city possible for visitors,” Greene said.