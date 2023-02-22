Blacksburg town leaders conduct study on Tom’s Creek Basin foot traffic

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg town leaders are holding an open house to discuss transportation in the Tom’s Creek Basin area.

They’re working on a bike and pedestrian study and want to learn more about traffic flow in the area, so they can improve trail connections, sidewalk sections, and bike lanes.

Town Energy and Environmental Specialist Will Lattea said they’re designing improvements with Blacksburg citizens in mind.

“They really love outdoor recreation,” Lattea said. “They love being able to go to the store from their house on a bike and not have to use a car, so it’s a top priority for the town, especially from a sustainability perspective as well.”

The open house is taking place at the Blacksburg Community Center’s multipurpose room until 7 p.m. Wednesday.