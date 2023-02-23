Concord organization collects donations for Turkey, Syria, Ohio

CONCORD, Va. – Gleaning For The World, an organization in Concord, is responding to recent disasters in Turkey, Syria, and Ohio, according to organization officials.

The organization is collecting monetary donations in response to the Feb. 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria to ensure that critical supplies, like medicines, food, and drinking water, can be provided by Gleaning’s partners overseas, President Jeane Smiley-Mason said.

In response to the impacts of the train derailment in Ohio, Gleaning is hosting a water collection in front of Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg, Virginia beginning Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., officials said.

The organization is asking for cases of individual bottles of water, as well as bottled gallons with the goal of filling a tractor-trailer to be sent to Ohio. Officials said donations can also be dropped off at the Concord warehouse.

To donate, you can visit GFTW.org or call Gleaning at 434-993-3600. Donation checks can be made to Gleaning For The World with “Earthquake Relief / Ohio Clean Water” in the subject line. Checks can be dropped off at Gleaning’s Concord location between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or mailed to GFTW PO Box 645 Concord, VA 24538.