Journalist, 9-year-old, woman dead after Florida shootings, Sheriff says

PINE HILLS, Fla. – A 19-year-old has been arrested after a series of shootings in Florida that left three people dead, our sister station WKMG reported.

A Spectrum News 13 journalist, a 9-year-old child, and a woman in her 20s were victims of the three shootings, WKMG reported.

Orange County deputies said they arrested 19-year-old Keith Moses in connection with the shootings, which also resulted in the hospitalization of another News 13 employee and the mother of the 9-year-old, WKMG reported.

This is 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, the suspect in a series of shootings today that left three dead, in OCSO custody. This is a sad day for our community. Three were murdered today, including a woman in her 20s, a 9-year-old girl and a @MyNews13 employee. pic.twitter.com/DXXkxzRHl5 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

Orange County Sheriff John Mina told WKMG that deputies said they initially found a woman in her 20s shot to death around 11:20 a.m., and later, Moses returned to the scene, where a Spectrum News 13 reporter and photographer were covering the story.

Deputies said Moses went up to the news vehicle and shot both men before walking up the street and going into a house, where he then shot a woman and her 9-year-old girl.

“He was an acquaintance of the woman this morning but as far as we know, had no connection to reporters and no connection to the mother and a 9-year-old,” Mina said.

WKMG reports that the sheriff said it is not known at this time why the news crew was targeted or if the suspect was aware they were media members.

Moses faces a charge in connection with the death of the woman Wednesday morning and deputies expect additional charges for the other shootings, according to WKMG.