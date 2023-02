Two people were sent to the hospital following a fire in Radford Thursday night, according to the Radford City Fire/EMS.

Authorities say it happened shortly before midnight in the 800 block of Auburn Ave.

The Fairlawn Fire Department responded to the fire as well.

This morning crews were at the scene working to put out hot spots, officials said.