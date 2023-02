What is the best fast food restaurant at Virginia Tech?

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A former Virginia Tech cadet is set to go to trial after he was arrested on child pornography charges.

Eric Augustine appeared in Montgomery County General District Court on Friday. He was originally arrested on Nov. 2, 2021.

Augustine is facing six charges of reproducing child pornography. Online court records show that the offense date is Jan. 16, 2021.

His case is set to go to trial on July 26, 2023.