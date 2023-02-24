60º

No injuries reported after Danville vehicle fire spreads to garage, woods, crews say

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Vehicle fire spreads to garage, woods in Danville, crews say (Credit: Danville Fire Department) (WSLS)

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department worked to put out a vehicle fire that spread to a garage and nearby woods on Friday, crews said.

On Friday around noon, crews said they responded to the report of a vehicle on fire in the 100 block of Berman Drive.

The first arriving engine company found a pickup truck on fire with the fire extending into the garage in nearby woods, the fire department said.

We’re told multiple crews worked together at the scene to get the fire under control within five minutes.

Crews said the garage has moderate smoke and fire damage and one vehicle was a total loss as a result of the fire. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office, according to the Danville Fire Department.

