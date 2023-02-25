One dead after house fire in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A woman is dead after a fire at her home Friday in Rockbridge County, according to Rockbridge County Fire and Rescue.

Officials say they were called by a neighbor to the 100 block of Old Buena Vista Road for the report of a fire at a single-story home around 3 p.m.

Crews said upon arrival, they found the fire to not be extensive, but there was a lot of smoke.

First responders found an injured elderly woman who was transported to the hospital and later died, according to firefighters.

Officials said Lexington Fire and Rescue, Kerrs Creek Fire, Buena Vista Fire, Buena Vista Rescue Squad, Rockbridge County Fire and Rescue and the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Rockbridge County Fire and Rescue.