Nosh on some frozen yogurt -- Go the fro-yo route over ice cream. Yogurt has a higher water content than ice cream, so its better for keeping your body temperature down.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Hey, Christiansburg — there’s another chill-out spot coming to your neck of the woods.

Spoons Frozen Yogurt is set to open next to the new Noodles & Co. in the shopping center at the corner of Peppers Ferry Road NE and N Franklin Street.

Contractors are in the new location now and the company is hoping for an early spring opening.