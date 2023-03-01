City of Roanoke celebrates Roanoke Valley Saves Week with free community workshops and classes

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is hosting Roanoke Valley Saves Week. This is a time to teach the community skills on how to make the most out of their savings accounts.

A number of free events are being held to help people prepare for the unexpected and build their financial confidence, which includes education tools, free programs and financial incentives.

On March 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Botetourt Library, a class will be taught about Borrowing Basics. You can learn about credit and what makes for good credit. They are also teaching the difference between secured and unsecured loans and how lenders make decisions.

Brandon Meginley, the Financial Stability Specialist for the City of Roanoke, says, “We all know how important it is to save, but the question we always ask ourselves is ‘how do I get there with all these expenses?’ Classes and workshops that are based on financial wellness can give folks ideas on how to better get there. How do I reduce my expenses each month so I can put a little bit more into savings?”

On Friday, March 3, the city is hosting a class called Saving for Retirement and Future Planning. Financial experts will be on-site to provide you with information about how to save, invest and prepare for retirement.