ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Traffic is backed up on Carefree Lane and Dent Road in Roanoke County.

According to Roanoke Fire and Rescue Outreach Coordinator Brian Clingenpeel, a contractor hit a gas line, and officials are waiting on a gas company to arrive for repair.

There is no word on when the affected area will reopen.

