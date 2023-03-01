Vinton Veterinary Hospital expands

The “Vinton Veterinary Specialty Services Center” will allow owners to get pet surgery and dental services.

VINTON, Va. – Animal lovers will soon have a new service center to ensure their pets are healthy.

The Vinton Veterinary Hospital held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

Staff said they are expanding facilities.

The Vinton Veterinary Specialty Services Center will offer pet owners pet surgery and dental services.

Staff say they are pleased they can help more people in the community.

“We are thrilled, we really would like to be the referral center for this area, we are already taking referrals for endoscopy, advanced orthopedics, we truly want to be here for our owners,” Courtney Wiegard, Chief Medical Director for Vinton Veterinary Hospital said.

Staff said they plan to open the facility later this month.