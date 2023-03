Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Botetourt County causing delays (Credit: VDOT)

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:

The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Heads up if you’re heading north on I-81 through Botetourt County. A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays at mile marker 164, according to VDOT.

As of 4:29 p.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are closed, VDOT said.