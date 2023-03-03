YOVASO to give away $1,000 after-prom party grants

YOVASO gives away $1,000 grants to schools to push for safe after-prom party

SALEM, Va. – Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) is making strides to keeping teens safe on the roads, especially on prom night.

This year, the organization is giving away up to seven $1,000 grants for schools to use for their after-prom party.

Any school in Virginia with a school-sanctioned after-prom party is eligible to apply. Grants will be awarded based on financial need and the school’s dedication to keep teens safe on prom night.

Applications are available online from Friday, March 3 at 8 a.m. to Sunday, March 19 at 8 p.m.

Winners will be announced on March 22.

For rules and contest information, go to the After Prom Grand Finale website. Free Arrive Alive materials and safe driving messages are also available online.

Any grant questions can be directed to After Prom Grand Finale Coordinator Becky Parr by phone (preferred text) at (540) 798-0788 or by email.