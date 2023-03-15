Downtown Roanoke ambassador program celebrates six-month milestone

The Downtown Roanoke Ambassador program is celebrating 6 months since the team launched.

ROANOKE, Va. – Downtown Roanoke, Inc.’s ambassador program has made strides in keeping Roanoke clean.

Over the last six months, staff collected more than 1,200 bags of litter and completed 41 power-washing projects.

They also relocated nearly 2,800 scooters.

Leaders are pleased to see the group’s efforts help make downtown look nice.

“We always felt all along when we started the program, we felt like it would be successful, so it’s really nice to see it in motion, hearing the feedback from the community and the businesses down here. I think it’s a win downtown and the community at large,” Jamie Clark, vice president of marketing and communications said.

Leaders also said ambassadors helped with hospitality activities like providing directions and escorting those visiting downtown.