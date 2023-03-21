21-year-old man faces felony charges in Franklin County breaking and entering

Alexander Gill is facing several felony charges in connection with a breaking and entering in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 21-year-old man is facing several felony charges in connection to a breaking and entering in Franklin County on Sunday, according to authorities.

Authorities said deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Hardy Road for a possible breaking and entering around 4:30 a.m.

Deputies responded and interviewed the caller to get more information, and the homeowner was able to provide surveillance footage from outside of the home that gave a clear depiction of the suspect and their clothing.

Authorities then said they found a man who fit the physical description and was wearing the same clothing shown in the homeowner’s footage.

The suspect was later identified as Alexander Gill, 21, of Hardy.

Gill was arrested and charged with two felony counts of statutory burglary of dwelling and two felony counts of intentionally damaging property more than $1,000.

Gill is being held without bond at Western Virginia Regional Jail.