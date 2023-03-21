64º

Local News

Police search for missing 68-year-old Roanoke man with cognitive impairment

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Roanoke
Bradford Burgess has been reported missing out of Roanoke (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities are searching for a 68-year-old man with a cognitive impairment who’s missing out of Roanoke.

Police said that Bradford Burgess was last seen on March 20 at 6 p.m. on Pheasant Ridge Road SW.

Burgess was possibly wearing a dark ball cap, a red black and white jacket, camo cargo pants and black boots.

Authorities described Burgess as being 5′10″ and 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to reach out to the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-5317.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a content producer in July 2018.

email