Police search for missing 68-year-old Roanoke man with cognitive impairment

Bradford Burgess has been reported missing out of Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities are searching for a 68-year-old man with a cognitive impairment who’s missing out of Roanoke.

Police said that Bradford Burgess was last seen on March 20 at 6 p.m. on Pheasant Ridge Road SW.

Burgess was possibly wearing a dark ball cap, a red black and white jacket, camo cargo pants and black boots.

Authorities described Burgess as being 5′10″ and 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to reach out to the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-5317.