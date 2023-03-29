Man hurt after Northwest Roanoke shooting, police say

A man was injured after a shooting in Roanoke Wednesday afternoon, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police said at around 3:30 p.m., police were notified of shots fired in the 2000 block of Hanover Avenue NW.

While officers were en route, they were notified that a person had been injured during the shooting, authorities said.

Police said responding officers located a man with what appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Authorities tell 10 News Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

RPD said details about what lead to the shooting are limited at this time, the investigation is ongoing and no further details can be released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.