33-year-old man dead after crash in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead following a crash in Pittsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday (March 28) on Route 865, or Hutson Road.

State Troopers have confirmed to 10 News that a Chevrolet pick-up truck was going north on Route 865 when it crossed the center of the roadway and hit a Chevrolet C70 dump truck that was going southbound.

The driver of the pick-up truck has been identified as 33-year-old Brandon M. Stowe, of Dry Fork, Virginia. We’re told he died at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck, 47-year-old Andrew H. Payne, also from Dry Fork, Virginia, was not hurt in this incident, according to State Police.

The crash remains under investigation, State Police said.