Franklin County Humane Society creates memorial fund for slain dogs

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – In memory of two dogs who were reportedly shot and killed by their owner, the Franklin County Humane Society has created a memorial fund to support domestic violence victims.

As we reported previously, Colby and Caleb, two black labs, were reported stolen in February.

Initially, the animal shelter had offered a reward for the safe return of the dogs; however, not long after, the dogs were found dead and their owner, Terry Michel, who eventually confessed to shooting and killing the dogs, was arrested in connection with their deaths.

The animal shelter says it rewarded the individual who came forward with information that helped with the arrest of Michel.

The remainder of the funds will be used to create a memorial fund in honor of Colby and Caleb, which will be used to support victims of domestic violence.

For more information, call 540-489-3491 or email info@plannedpethoodrockymount.com.