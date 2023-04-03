26-year-old woman dead after crash in Pittsylvania County, VSP says

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Pittsylvania County that left a 26-year-old dead.

Authorities say the crash happened Friday (March 31) at about 2 a.m. on Route 87.

VSP told 10 News that 26-year-old Keyara Seymone Hairston, of Martinsville, was driving a Mazda north on Route 87 when she crossed the center line and hit a southbound Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

According to VSP, Hairston died at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle, 20-year-old Kaylum J. Glover, was hurt in the incident and was transported by EMS to an area hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Dexter J. Pilson, 42, was also hurt in the crash and was hospitalized as a result, VSP said.

The crash remains under investigation.