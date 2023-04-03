Elderly woman’s body found in Henry County field, authorities say

A woman was found dead in a field in Henry County Monday morning, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Wayne Davis with the sheriff’s office says just before 8 a.m., a motorist was driving down Figsboro Road when they saw the remains of what appeared to be an elderly woman and called 911.

Investigators have confirmed that the woman passed away in a field just off the shoulder of the road.

At this time, investigators are at the scene working to identify the individual, notify the family and determine how she got there.

The sheriff’s office said there are no indicators right now of foul play and don’t believe there is a threat to the community.

Anyone who lives in the Figsboro Community and knows an elderly woman living alone or without a caretaker is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 276-656-4200.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops