VSP: 45-year-old man dead after Campbell County crash

A 45-year-old man is dead after crashing on Long Island Road in Campbell County, according to Virginia State Police.

On March 24 at about 1:35 p.m., William J. Hundley, of Glade Hill, Virginia, was driving south on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail, State Police confirmed.

Authorities said Hundley was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, and on March 30, he passed away.

VSP said Hundley was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation, according to State Police.