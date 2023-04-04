Man, girl airlifted after ATV crash in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A man and a girl were airlifted to a medical facility after an ATV crash in Martinsville on Tuesday, according to city officials.

We’re told the Martinsville Police Department responded to the four-wheeler crash in the 200 block of 2nd Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The man was driving the ATV and the girl, a juvenile, was riding as a passenger, officials said.

We’re told neither the man nor the girl was wearing helmets at the time of the crash, and both were airlifted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Martinsville Police Department offered a reminder that it is illegal to drive four-wheelers on public streets in the City of Martinsville.