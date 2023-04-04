Roanoke Police: Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating after they said a man was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday morning.

According to RPD, the crash happened around 9:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of Brandon Avenue SW.

Police said a man was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle that was traveling east.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of what authorities said appeared to be serious injuries.

RPD Fatality Investigators closed Brandon Ave SW from Edgewood Street SW to Langdon Road SW while they worked to investigate the area, RPD said. The area is now open.

There was no update provided on the status of the pedestrian involved, or if there are any charges pending.

