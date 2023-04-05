Dusty’s Circus coming to Danville and Lynchburg this April

If you’re looking for something the entire family can enjoy, Dusty’s All Star Circus is headed to Danville and Lynchburg starting April 5.

The circus is coming to town!

If you’re looking for something the entire family can enjoy, Dusty’s All Star Circus is headed to Danville and Lynchburg starting April 5.

It’ll feature an international cast of circus stars and all the classics of an American circus.

“We are thrilled to bring a fun, exciting show for the entire family to Danville and Lynchburg,” states Dusty Sadler, founder of Dusty’s All Star Circus. “You’ll be swept away on an emotion-stirring, magical journey right here in Virginia.”

Here’s a breakdown of show times for Danville and Lynchburg:

Danville: Date: April 5 and April 6 Time: 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Location: City Auditorium - 125 N Floyd St

Lynchburg: Date: April 7 - Time : 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Date: April 8 - Time: 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Location: Academy Center of the Arts Warehouse Theatre - 519 Commerce Street



Ticket prices are $15 for children, ages 2-17, and $20 for adults, those 18 and up. You will not need a ticket for children under 24 months. To learn about more ticket options, click here.