17-year-old charged, 15-year-old hospitalized after Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after Lynchburg police said a 17-year-old boy shot him on Monday night.

Officers said they responded to the 7000 block of Timberlake Road just before midnight after they received a report that someone was shot inside of an apartment.

When they arrived, they said they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot. Authorities said he was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Authorities at the scene said they also saw a shirtless 17-year-old boy with blood on himself attempting to hide a gun behind a dumpster. He was detained by officers and arrested.

The 17-year-old suspect has been charged with the following:

Malicious wounding

Discharging a firearm in a dwelling

Reckless handling of a firearm

Underage possession of a firearm

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. S. Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.