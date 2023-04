Water main break causes closures in Roanoke (Courtesy of City of Roanoke)

ROANOKE, Va. – A water main break is causing road closures in Roanoke.

City officials said the Western Virginia Water Authority is repairing a break on Grandin Road near Patrick Henry High School.

Until repairs are complete, the northbound lanes of Grandin Road approaching Brandon Avenue are closed.

Officials said no detour will be put in place.