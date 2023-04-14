Man arrested, charged after Lynchburg stabbing

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was arrested and charged after a stabbing that took place in Lynchburg Friday afternoon, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police said at 1:36 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Floyd Street for reports of an assault.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities. LPD said he was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries, and is listed in stable condition.

During preliminary investigation, officers said they found out from witnesses that an altercation took place between the suspect and the victim that led to the stabbing.

Police said officers took Spencer Amos, 28, of Lynchburg into custody and charged him with malicious wounding.

There is no active threat to the public, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer S. Rippy at (434) 485-2784 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at or use the P3 app on a mobile device.