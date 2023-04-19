Pulaski leaders to draft new comprehensive plan

PULASKI, Va. – Pulaski town leaders want to make changes to the area and hope to accomplish it with a comprehensive plan that looks at goals for the next five years.

The new plan would ideally create more affordable housing and more sidewalks to allow more people to walk downtown.

“The need for additional sidewalks to connect the community to make people less car-dependent,” Pulaski Town Manager Darlene Burcham said. “The idea of bicycle trails came up quite a bit, not only as recreational opportunity, but economic focus.”

Residents will have an opportunity to voice their opinions next month at a planning meeting.