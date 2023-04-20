19-year-old pleads guilty to second-degree murder, other charges in Danville homicide

Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver pleaded guilty to several charges in connection with a 2022 Danville homicide.

DANVILLE, Va. – A 19-year-old charged in connection with an August 2022 murder has pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday, according to the Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.

Mart’e Oliver pleaded guilty on the following charges:

Second-degree murder (Amended from first-degree),

Robbery causing serious bodily injury or death,

Use of a firearm in the commission of a murder,

Possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon

We previously reported that the incident happened Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 4:19 p.m. in the 300 block of Halifax Street, and ended in the death of 33-year-old Patrick Lanigan Duffy, of Danville.

A 14-year-old was also charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in August, according to the Danville Police Department.

Oliver’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 4 at 9 a.m.

